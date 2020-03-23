Read while staying home, says Mthethwa

While many people are hibernating, sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has used the opportunity to encourage a culture of reading through the Quarantine Book Club.

The online book club which began yesterday morning saw people sharing covers of the book which they were currently reading. The public responded to minister's call in droves, posting picture of books - making the topic to trend on social media.

Books such as We are The Ones We Need by Sihle Bolani, Unbecoming to become by Ayanda Borotho, The Art of Hustling by DJ Sbu, Business & Life Lesson from Black Dragon by Vusi Thembekwayo and Unodumehlezi Kamenzi by Mazisi Kunene were among those posted.