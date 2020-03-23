Coronavirus ushers new norms to life

A week ago the president declared a national state of disaster, kicking off a set of government regulations aimed at protecting all of us from the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

In just days the number of people infected by the virus in SA has shot through the 200 mark.

These numbers are expected to grow, as per the authorities' forecast. Naturally, since then as individuals and collectively our sense of social awareness and vulnerability has been heightened.

Previously pedestrian phrases such as social distancing and self-isolation have now become part of our daily vocabulary.

Living them is our new norm.

Similarly, the impact of this on us as journalists has been enormous. By its very nature our work demands contact with those whose stories we tell.

This pandemic has forced us to re-examine how we practise our craft. The prevailing and necessary restrictions mean we need to apply ourselves differently, balancing our own adherence to safety guidelines with our obligation to help you make sense of the world around you.