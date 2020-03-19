Kwesta issues statement on 'shooting incident' on Big Zulu music video set
Kwesta has issued a lengthy statement denying any involvement in a shooting incident that allegedly took place while he and four other rappers were on set for a new music video.
Daily Sun reported that two people were allegedly shot after an altercation occurred on the set of rapper Big Zulu's music video for his single Billion, the remixed version of Amamillion.
The incident was reported to have taken place in Westbury, Johannesburg. The rapper had invited big SA hip-hop names Kwesta, Zakwe, Stilo Magolide and YoungstaCPT.
On seeing the report, Kwesta released a statement in which he shared his version of events and dismissed any assumptions regarding his involvement in the incident.
"On the afternoon of March 12, I was invited to a music video recording in Westbury, Johannesburg, for Big Zulu’s latest single Billion Amamillion remix together with Zakwe and YoungstaCPT," he explained.
"An incident occurred between two guys that were at the video shoot. I am not sure who the guys were as I was invited to the shoot and was not made privy to the cast.
"I was told that an altercation occurred between two individuals just as we wrapped the shoot. I am not aware of what the altercation was about, but it led to one of the guys firing a firearm."
The rapper added that the person who fired the gun allegedly fled the scene and calm was restored on set, although they saw no reason to stay as they had finished shooting.
"Later in the evening I started getting calls that I am being accused of shooting people. I would like to declare that this is not true and that I was not involved in any altercations that led to people being shot. I just happened to be near the scene," he said.
"I have never owned a gun, carried a gun or even shot one at any point in my life."
Kwesta said he would make a statement to the police and clear his name.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened at the Sophiatown police station.
Masondo said he would update SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE on any developments. He had not done so at the time of publishing this article, which will be updated when he does.
