Entertainment

Yolanda to Kwesta on their anniversary: I’ll love you forever bestie

By Karishma Thakurdin - 30 November 2019 - 13:33
Kwesta and Yolanda are #couplegoals.
Kwesta and Yolanda are #couplegoals.
Image: Instagram/Yolanda Vilakazi

One of Mzansi's fave celeb couples, Kwesta and his wifey, Yolanda recently celebrated being together for nine years. 

The lovebirds who celebrated their lavish white wedding in March this year are always serving #couplegoals. 

And, on their nine-year anniversary earlier this week, they both penned heartfelt posts to each other. 

"Last night we spoke a lot about the phases & changes in our relationship because of time & growth. The one constant in anything we may go through is that I’ve never & will never stop loving you. You are my better half.

"Becoming your wife was just the cherry on top of this beautiful love story God is writing for us. I’ll love you forever bestie. Let’s have an amazing day." 

The award-winning muso also paid tribute to the queen of his heart on Instagram. 

#KhethileKhethile: Kwesta's new music video takes us into his wedding day!

Multi-award winning rapper Kwesta gave fans a glimpse of his big day in the music video for his latest single Khethile Khethile
S Mag
6 months ago

Video girl's Kwesta for love

Unlike most couples, it wasn't love at first sight between Kwesta and his wife Yolanda. However, that didn't stop them from falling head-over-heels ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's magical Maldives honeymoon

Kwesta and Yolanda are enjoying quality time on honeymoon.
Pic of The Day
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X