Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors

Actresses Rami Chuene, Zenande Mfenyana and Nokuthula Mavuso have weighed in on a young actors versus established actors debate that was sparked on Twitter after a well-known scriptwriter said the kind of abuse young actresses endure at the hands of the older ones was shocking.

Rami commented on Phathu Makwarela's tweet about how, in his experience, Mzansi will have no one to stan if the truth were to come out about how the "loved" and established actresses mistreat the young and upcoming generation.

"The day young and upcoming actresses open up about the abuse they've had to endure at the hands of established actresses that we venerate, we'll have no one to stan. Some of our idols don't take imminent retirement well," Phathu said.

Rami was one of the first actresses to share her views on the matter. Speaking from her personal experience, the veteran actress said she has no time to beef with the youngin', and that for her as long as they are willing to learn, she's always willing to help them flourish to their fullest potential.