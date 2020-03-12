South Africa

Five Sassa employees in KZN arrested for fraud

By Suthentira Govender - 12 March 2020 - 12:04
The suspects are due to appear in court in Mooi River on Thursday.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Five SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees in KwaZulu-Natal have been nabbed for alleged fraud by the Hawks.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested the five on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested in different offices around Pietermaritzburg after an intensive prosecution-guided investigation by the task team comprised of Hawks members, Sassa investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The five allegedly processed old-age grants in Mooi River local office and bank accounts were opened in the Western Cape.”

Mhlongo said the five are expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate's court on Thursday.

Former Sassa head and other government officials in court for R700m fraud

Former Sassa head Edward Makiwane and other top government officials appeared in the Kimberley Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and ...
News
3 months ago

Sassa staffer behind R1.2m grant fraud gets 15-year jail sentence

A former  SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employee devised a lucrative scheme to defraud the agency and made easy cash.
News
6 months ago

Sassa slashes 6,000 fraudulent grant accounts

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has stopped 6,000 "fraudulent" grants payments in less than a month.
News
7 months ago

