Western Cape's first coronavirus patient in self-isolation

On Wednesday, health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and premier Alan Winde addressed journalists at Tygerberg, in Bellville, one of the designated hospitals for infected patients.

Prof Jantjie Taljaard, the hospital's infectious disease specialist, emphasised the importance of containment, saying: “We have a window of opportunity” to slow the spread.

Mbombo encouraged people who were worried to call the national hotline (0800 029 911).

Winde said water restrictions put in place during the drought in the province would be revised to ensure enough water was available for personal hygiene.