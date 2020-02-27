Rowlene on anxiety: Sometimes I have no control of my emotions & question my existence

SMA hitmaker Rowlene Bosman has opened up to her fans about her battle with anxiety and depression.

The star, who has always been candid about her experiences with fame, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to explain the anguish she sometimes faces while battling anxiety.

“Some days I have zero control over my emotions. All my triggers, trauma and fears; come at me in one go,”

She said that this often led to her feeling suffocated and questioning her existence.