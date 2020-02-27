An inclusive economy will build SA the aspired inclusive society

Exclusion is one of the biggest risks for South African society today. This exclusion is predominantly economic. However, the socioeconomic exclusion of millions of the unemployed and poor has political implications.

The indicators of exclusion are high unemployment, high inequality and poverty in a country endowed with abundant natural resources and great human potential.

For all the strides that have been made since 1994, SA is falling short of building an inclusive economy. Many remain on the margins.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made job creation a top priority of his administration. Thus far, he has fallen short of making the difficult choices of making that happen.

As John Matisonn writes in his book, Cyril's Choices, what SA needs is 'job-creating rapid growth', it's not just about economic growth for the sake of it. The kind of growth that enriches the few at the top and puts more money into state coffers through high tax revenues as was the case during the higher growth years of the early 2000s.

Matisonn concludes that such job-creating rapid growth is the product of policy choices and not magic.

"There should be no doubt: choosing rapid growth carries a political cost. It requires the political will to make tough decisions. The people who will be aggrieved will be those with vested interest in tender contracts."

The vested interests in our society go beyond the tenderpreneurial class. It includes other elite groups that eke out some benefits in the current socioeconomic situation. This elite is both economic and political.