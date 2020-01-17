Mineworker's child's dream to become medic on course

Kgomotso Mohlala battled anxiety and depression in her matric year before she landed a fully paid bursary to bring about her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Mohlala, 17, is part of 200 children of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members who have been granted a bursary provided by the union and the JB Marks Education Trust Fund to break the cycle of poverty in their families.

They are currently attending a workshop in Midrand to prepare them for university.

Born in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, Mohlala received four distinctions and is currently waiting to hear if she has been accepted to study medicine at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (Medunsa) or a BSc degree at University of KwaZulu-Natal after losing out on a placement at University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University.

"I am really anxious about it but I am hoping for the best. Even if I have to first do a BSc, I will do it because I really want to be a doctor," she said.

Mohlala said her mother used to be a domestic worker before she furthered her studies to get a diploma in Educare while her father is an operator at a mine in Limpopo.