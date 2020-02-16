Three memorial services for Mambazo chief Joseph Shabalala

Three memorial services have been scheduled for Ladysmith, Durban and Johannesburg to remember and celebrate the life of isicathamiya icon Joseph Shabalala.

The first service will take place on Tuesday in the Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre, from 11am. The next one will be in Durban's Playhouse on February 19, at 1pm. The Johannesburg memorial will take on February 20 in the Standard Bank Arena at Ellis Park, from 1pm.

Shabalala died aged 78 on Tuesday last week at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria after a long illness. He was in in and out of hospitals for most of the year in 2019, six years since he announced his retirement from performing with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.