Joseph Shabalala's legacy lives on in music

The legend has fallen, but we are sure that Joseph Shabalala's legacy will live on.

The founder of the internationally acclaimed isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shabalala died yesterday morning after a long illness.

He passed on while the group was on tour in the US.

We join millions of people who have been touched by the death of this music icon.

We speak in unison with those who hail him for his humility and invaluable contribution to world music.

His music in the 1980s was initially deemed as hostel offering, but it soon spread across SA and neighbouring countries and was not only enjoyed for its unique sound but for the important message it drove home.

Shabalala used his songs to promote peace and stability in SA, and celebrate our diversity as South Africans.

He also highlighted, through his music, the HIV/Aids epidemic at the time when it was taboo to speak about the plague.