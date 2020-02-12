Ladysmith Black Mambazo will return to the country next week to mourn founder

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will have to wait longer before they come back to the country to mourn their founder Joseph Shabalala.

The group’s manager Xolani Majozi said Black Mambazo had to stay longer in Chicago due to contractual obligations on the shows that were lined-up.

“We were unable to cancel some of the shows schedule until Sunday. It is only from Monday that they will be free, but they will be in the country on Wednesday,” Majozi said.

The group is on a US tour which began on January 10. They still have about 30 shows scheduled in the states. Shabalala died yesterday at the age of 79 at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria with his wife Thoko by his side.He started experiencing serious health problems around June. He was admitted to local hospital in Ladysmith and discharged later to recover at home.