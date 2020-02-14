Bongeziwe Mabandla talks love, heartbreak and his return to Jozi

South African singer and songwriter Bongeziwe Mabandla is spreading the love this February as he gears up for his performance at the second annual UMI Festival.

A seasoned feature overseas, Mabandla rarely performs in South Africa as a jet setting exemplar of Mzansi’s finest talents.

“When I play at home it’s a little bit more pressure and I get really nervous but I’m really excited,” says Mabandla.

Set to perform an intimate solo set, Mabandla will debut music from his upcoming album which continues his theme on the journey of love through the lens of a new relationship.

“From the first time you meet somebody to the struggles of being in love and towards the last few songs it becomes about the end. The whole album goes through the journey of a relationship.”