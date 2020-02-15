Babalwa Mneno believes Black Coffee & Bonang don’t deserve to stand in Visa queues

Socialite Babalwa Mneno is urging arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to push the process to get Black Coffee and Bonang their diplomatic visa.

The socialite took to Twitter and expressed her disbelief that Black Coffee was still without a diplomatic passport even after flying the flag high for the country.

“I hope the honourable minister Nathi Mthethwa has given Black Coffee a diplomatic passport or has plans to do so. I can’t imagine our only national treasure queuing for visas at arrival or departure airports when he has to literally jump from country to country to represent us!”