Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali is on a journey of recovering after her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.

Enhle confirmed the couple's split late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children.

While she's approaching life as a single woman, Enhle took to Instagram to share a video of how she is doing at the moment.

She stated she was learning to love herself again and be the love of her own life.

In an appreciation post to herself, Enhle said: “I found the love of my life again! Me ... walked off set today feeling my cup is full ... God is doing something in me!”