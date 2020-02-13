Street meets smart in the MRP x Fikile Sokhulu Creative Collab

Young designer and illustrator Fikile Sokhulu was ecstatic to be given the opportunity to do a Creative Collab with MRP.

"It's the first time I've been able to work with a major retail store," she says.

Sokhulu has been making waves on the fashion scene since she was a student. Her designs featured at South African Fashion Week (SAFW) as part of the Durban University of Technology show in 2018. That same year she made it to the semi-finals of the SAFW New Talent Search competition.

The MRP x Fikile collection, which is in stores now, features strong colours and geometric prints, as well as some of the romantic ruffles the designer has become known for.

We asked Sokhulu to tell us more about it, and herself:

Describe the MRP x Fikile collection.

It's bold, edgy and feminine.

Who did you have in mind while designing it?

A strong and feminine girl; she is sophisticated and has an edge to her personality.