Kgomotso Christopher gives props to 'Scandal!' child prodigy Lihlonolofatso
Scandal! actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined Mzansi in praising the soapie's latest child actor, known only as Lihlonolofatso, who plays Tebello and has stolen the country's hearts.
Old and new viewers couldn't help but gush over the youngster's amazing ability to keep them captivated and they marvelled at how good he was “for his age”.
In the e.tv soapie, Tebello takes care of a sick and frail elderly woman, played by the legendary Francina Morake.
Kgomotso agreed with Mzansi that the first-time actor was a marvel to watch on and off screen. She added that he was a “natural” and watching him work brought the actors and crew as much joy as he brought the viewers.
“The child prodigy ... first-time actor ... we are watching him working and as professionals getting re-inspired. It's about the craft, the work, the calling. Nothing else! Pure art in action. It's beautiful to see all the love this boy has received. Deserved,” she tweeted.
The child prodigy...first time actor...we are watching him working and as professionals getting re-inspired. It's about the craft, the work, the calling. Nothing else! Pure art in action. It's beautiful to see all the love this boy has received. Deserved??? #etvscandal #tebello pic.twitter.com/6tySJx57YI— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 13, 2020
Kgomotso also gave props to Francina, who has been in the business for more than three decades, since the Lesilo Rula days.
Check out the tweets singing the actors' praises.
Mama is a brilliant actress I grew up watching as a young child. #FrancinaMorake...ask your parents about shows like Matswakabele, Lesilo, Kgatelopele✊?. She had to be aged for this role with makeup. Next to each other, we look like cousins. Still youthful, beautiful & brilliant https://t.co/2VujmKJZ8j— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 13, 2020
Give this boy all acting awards please ?? #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/2U2ssaOqLG— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) January 13, 2020
South africas best young actor...this boy is going far never been touched so much by an actor even worse hes young. @etvScandal well done fir spotting raw talent. #Tebello #ScandalEtv https://t.co/rZsj2EmCA4— Fino (@JntongR) January 10, 2020
Me, whenever #Tebello is on screen @etvScandal #etvScandal @kgchristopher pic.twitter.com/EDH8yA2r0o— Jesus Freak (@kailo_baby) January 13, 2020
#Tebello really keeps us glued to the screens, his talent is something else ??❤️! https://t.co/g1gJ40DuQL— Sebabatso Motsamai (@seba_motsamai) January 14, 2020
