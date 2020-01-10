Entertainment

Tributes pour in for former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe

By Masego Seemela - 10 January 2020 - 13:10
Actor Sibusiso Radebe died on Thursday.
Actor Sibusiso Radebe died on Thursday.
Image: Sibusiso Radebe's Facebook

Tributes are pouring in for seasoned actor and child star Sibusiso Radebe, who died at age 37.

The news of Sibusiso's passing was confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE by the star's manager, Wesley Mark Gainer, on Friday morning.  

The star, best known for his roles on Backstage, Home Affairs and Gaz'lam, was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018 and spent much of last year undergoing chemotherapy.

His death came as a shock to many, and Wesley said those close to the star were heartbroken by his death.

Taking to social media, former child star Thobi Mkhwanazi shared a throwback picture of her with Sibusiso when they were younger, and said she was heartbroken to have lost two friends in two months.  

“To have lost both Crazy Lu and Sbu, my former X-Attitude colleagues, both in a space of two months, is absolutely heartbreak, to say the least. You may be gone but never forgotten. Heaven has gained another angel.”

Using the hashtag #RIPSibusisoRadebe, fans flooded social media with their tributes to the star.

Former Yo-TV and Backstage star Sibusiso Radebe has died

Former Backstage lead Sibusiso Radebe has died.
News
3 hours ago

Neyi Zimu’s widow: Sometimes I cry; God gives me peace in the storm

Neyi Zimu's widow, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, has opened up about the pain of living without her husband
Entertainment
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X