Rulani Mokwena is still with us, say Bucs

Orlando Pirates boss Floyd Mbele has reassured supporters that Rulani Mokwena still has a future at the club.

Doubts about Mokwena's future began to surface with the surprise appointment of German coach Josef Zinnbauer last month.

Mbele confirmed that the assistant coach was currently on leave. "He [Mokwena] is currently on leave and there is nothing more to it. The coach has also said this before," Mbele told Sowetan.

He said the club had taken Mokwena's request for days off at face value.

"If somebody applies for leave then it's an internal HR matter," he said.

"If you apply for leave then the club cannot ask you why you want to take leave."

Pirates wished Mokwena a happy birthday on social media yesterday as he turned 35.

With Zinnbauer having hit the ground running working alongside second assistant Fadlu Davids, some suggestions have been that Mokwena could be redeployed to another position within the club.