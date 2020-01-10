Former Yo-TV and Backstage star Sibusiso Radebe has died

Former Backstage lead Sibusiso Radebe has died.

The 37-year-old triple threat star had been battling with cancer for almost two years.

His friend Claudia Maluleka shared the news on Facebook.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Sibusiso Radebe our Brother and Friend…I'm going to miss so much Sbu Diva, our daily conversations, your constant encouragement and you constant care. I love you so much. #RIP, rest in beautiful eternity, you are in the beautiful heavens, rest well darling."