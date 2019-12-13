DJ PH and Shimza want to make history with 72-hour world record DJ set

Mzansi's favourite DJs, PH and Shimza, are playing a world first, a 72-hour DJ set.

The pair are attempting to break the record for the longest set played by two DJs back to back.

Part of their Unstoppable Extreme Energy Experience, the record attempt started on Thursday and will continue until Sunday at Icon in Soweto.

As his way to keep SA in the loop, PH shared a video on Friday morning on Twitter while he was on breakfast duty, saying they had 53 hours to go.