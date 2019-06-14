Shimza warms up Lesotho festival

DJing in freezing sub-zero weather conditions is not as easy as licking ice cream and Shimza can attest to that.

But the 30-year-old DJ, real name Ashley Raphala, makes it look breezy during his hour-long set at Pop Bottles Lesotho. It is just after 6pm and it's the dead of winter at the snowy Afriski Mountain Resort.

The rugged skiing resort - situated 3,050m above sea level in the heart of the Maluti Mountains - was the venue for the second Pop Bottles out of SA, after balmy Mauritius two years ago. Mzansi stars such as Natasha Thahane, Sjava and Lunga Shabalala have travelled to the wonderland to attend the three-day lifestyle and music festival founded by DJ Dimplez.

"It was super-cold during my set and my fingers were freezing because I can't use gloves when I'm working," Shimza says. "As a result, I made a bit of mistakes here and there because of how my fingers were feeling. I love this place. I didn't think it will be like this..."

Shimza is jotting down tips as he's getting ready to hold the fifth anniversary of his One Man Show in Soweto. It follows in the success of the long-running Tembisa version held annually on Christmas Day.