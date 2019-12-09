Donate your used car seats for parents in need at 'Car Seat Clinic'

Car seats are for babies, right? Wrong. Sure, most parents get car seats for their infants and toddlers because that’s what the law requires. From a safety perspective, however, it is advisable to let children who have outgrown their baby seats sit in booster seats until they are 1.5m tall.

The reason for this is that normal vehicle seat belts are designed for adults of that height – and most children reach it only at about 11 years old.

“The need to restrain babies and toddlers in vehicles is obvious, but parents must not forget that their older children remain vulnerable too,” says Peggie Mars, founder of the non-profit organisation Wheel Well, which advocates for improved road safety for children. “Vehicles are not a child-friendly zone – you have to make them safer by using the correct car seats for your children according to their height, weight and age.”

Car seats basically cater for three groups: infants, toddlers and children under 1.5m tall. The infant seat is specially designed to protect a baby’s vulnerable skeleton in terms of its spine, pelvis, head, neck and spine. Mars points out that babies’ heads are relatively bigger in proportion to their heads compared with adults, which means their heads will be thrown forward with more relative force than an adult’s during a crash. “These seats are non-negotiable for infants from birth up to 13kg or 15 months and they must always be installed to face the rear,” says Mars.

The next group, toddler seats, caters for little ones from 9kg to 18kg and must be used until they are just over 1m or four years old. “Its minimum weight of 9kg is for toddlers who have outgrown the infant seat in height before they have reached the maximum weight,” says Mars. “It has a more upright position because by now your child will want to interact with their world. These seats should be rear-facing until they are at least 15 months old, but it is acceptable if they are forward-facing after that.”

Unlike infant seats, which can be taken out of a vehicle and double up as a rocker or feeding chair, toddler seats stay in the car.