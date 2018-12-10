Reading key to progress of a nation

It was Malcolm X who was quoted saying the best way to hide something from a black person is by putting it in a book.

The statement was a generalisation of course, but one not too far from the truth given that in 1960s America, access to education for black people was still limited as a result of discriminatory laws and practices. It was the same for blacks in SA in the same period and beyond.

Malcolm X's statement has been used on numerous occasions over the years to bemoan a lack of a reading culture among black people. It is calamitous reality that even an improved access to books, which includes walking to a library in most communities in urban areas, the level of reading by black people remains low.

There's also an argument that it could be worse, with the advent of social media contributing to the drop in culture of reading books among black people.

Fortunately, these trends are being noted with concern and in SA there's a growing movement of young people who have gone beyond decrying people's disinterest in reading and are doing something about it.

These include the organisers of Abantu Book Festival, who are hellbent on making reading "cool", not only in Soweto - the festival venue - but in black communities at large.