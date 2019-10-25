Five reasons to attend the UlangaBar beer festival

Husband and wife duo, Lesiba and Keitumetse Langa are once again bringing their much loved festival to Gauteng beer lovers.

Taking place on Saturday, 26 October 2019 at The River Cabin in Johannesburg the event promises to be a fun family outing.

Top reasons to attend:

1. Get to taste SA inspired cocktails such as Ko Mkokotlong, Manyonyoba, Hlaudi and Mavuso.

2. A cool DJ line-up that includes Lerato Kganyago, Fistaz Mixwell and DJ1D amongst others.

3. The first 100 attendees will receive a Free Mixology Masterclass worth R2000.

4. Food glorious food. - A variety of food stalls to cater for all tastebuds

5. You get to enjoy birdlife, nature and tranquility while enjoying all the festival has to offer.

“In the true spirit of an authentic beer festival, we have enlisted four top black-owned craft brewers to delight our beer lovers,” says Lesiba Langa, founder of UlangaBar Beer Festival. “The brewers are Imbombi, Stimela, Mamelodi Lager and Mbokodo, a product of a female-owned brewing company. Being a cocktail bar as well, we have prepared a special treat for cocktail enthusiasts.”