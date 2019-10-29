Sho Majodzi and Mafikizolo to headline the third Jozi Tese Festival

“The year 2019 is really an important year for us as we continue to work hard... This year's top class acts list is an indication of our commitment to bringing music lovers and guests nothing, but the best that South Africa and the rest of the continent has to offer,” festival director Tshepo Riba said.

This year's event will take place at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort, a venue Riba said was chosen in part due to its "beautiful scenery and tranquil surroundings".

“While selecting the venue for this festival, we considered a venue that would provide us with excellent facilities, beautiful scenery and tranquil surroundings," said Riba.

The annual get together was held at the picturesque Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens last year, following its successful launch in 2017.

The organisers said the event has so far owed its success to "the truly vibrant line up of musicians, catering for everyone across all age and racial groups, not to mention the festival's investment in emerging bands, the festival is rapidly becoming an undeniable game changer in live music circles, especially when it comes to inclusivity".