Priddy gushes over Bontle: 'The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner'

Priddy Ugly is out here serving relationship advice and believes that the trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner.

Priddy and his wife, TV personality Bontle Modiselle are expecting their first child together and he cant't stop gushing over his woman.

In a loved up post, the rapper said that a single caption could not sum up the love and appreciation for his bae.

“People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it’s safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner.”