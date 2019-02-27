Bontle & Priddy Ugly channel #powercouple vibes with Rick Jade
Bontle Modiselle and her rapper bae Priddy Ugly have teamed up to become a greater force in the arts with the formation of Rick Jade.
While its public knowledge that Bontle and Priddy are couple goals and have been together for almost a decade, the pair haven't tackled a project quite like Rick Jade together.
They gave TshisaLIVE the 411 about what inspired the creation of the duo.
"The name was right in our faces, the name sounded diverse like a name that you would like on a handbag, or pair of jeans. It had a global ring to it. We wanted a name for our union and not a name that had an '&' in it - just a singular name that sounded like a first & last name - Rick Jade felt perfect."
The name, Rick Jade is derived from both their names, with Rick being taken out from Ricardo and Jade from Jade-Lee, Bontle's middle name. They revealed how it came about.
"Ironically we created the name a few years ago in a random conversation where Bontle thought it would make a great name for a clothing label or anything else we did in collaboration, only for us to use the name years later."
So what kind of music will they tackle? The pair said they are here for international appeal but won't compromise on offering an authentic African sound.
"We’re making world music. We’re making music that South Africa can proudly export not only because it sounds great but it’s authentic. The content is love and we all know the world needs more of that."
Even though the pair didn't think about The Carters when they conceptualised Rick Jade, but said the comparison has been flattering.
"Ironically everyone else brought it to our attention once the music was out, in relating us to the Carters. It was never a reference for us, or the intent to become or be a different render of the Carters in the African context. But the comparison is flattering."
The pair also shared some fun and useful facts about what makes them Rick Jade, outside the art.
• You guys have been together for a while, what makes your partnership/relationship work?
- Strong communication, very strong. Honesty, you need to share everything with your partner. Deep Love, understanding love and forgiving love. Real support (we back each other in everything). We’re best friends in real life. We actually want to be together... like forever, so we act accordingly.
• Who is the goofy one in the relationship?
We’re definitely both goofy. Priddy is always rapping and rhyming. Bontle is always dancing and clowning around the house.
• Who is the most romantic?
I think romance is relative. I think we do so many things together anyway, that some things that people may find romantic, we do just generally.
For example, Recording music with your partner, holding each other’s hands while recording is like movie style romance - but Beezy and I do it all the time. Bontle is a hopeless, movie-style romantic, who appreciates a cheesy kind of love.
• Who is the best driver?
Priddy: I taught her how to drive, she must just be honest, let’s not fight.
• Who cooks the best meals?
Steffany Curry aka Bontle for sure.