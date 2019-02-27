Bontle & Priddy Ugly channel #powercouple vibes with Rick Jade

Bontle Modiselle and her rapper bae Priddy Ugly have teamed up to become a greater force in the arts with the formation of Rick Jade.

While its public knowledge that Bontle and Priddy are couple goals and have been together for almost a decade, the pair haven't tackled a project quite like Rick Jade together.

They gave TshisaLIVE the 411 about what inspired the creation of the duo.

"The name was right in our faces, the name sounded diverse like a name that you would like on a handbag, or pair of jeans. It had a global ring to it. We wanted a name for our union and not a name that had an '&' in it - just a singular name that sounded like a first & last name - Rick Jade felt perfect."

The name, Rick Jade is derived from both their names, with Rick being taken out from Ricardo and Jade from Jade-Lee, Bontle's middle name. They revealed how it came about.

"Ironically we created the name a few years ago in a random conversation where Bontle thought it would make a great name for a clothing label or anything else we did in collaboration, only for us to use the name years later."

So what kind of music will they tackle? The pair said they are here for international appeal but won't compromise on offering an authentic African sound.

"We’re making world music. We’re making music that South Africa can proudly export not only because it sounds great but it’s authentic. The content is love and we all know the world needs more of that."

Even though the pair didn't think about The Carters when they conceptualised Rick Jade, but said the comparison has been flattering.

"Ironically everyone else brought it to our attention once the music was out, in relating us to the Carters. It was never a reference for us, or the intent to become or be a different render of the Carters in the African context. But the comparison is flattering."