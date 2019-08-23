Zodwa Wabantu dealt a blow to women's struggles

Women have fought very hard to be recognised as equals and be respected, and not be seen as objects whose sole purpose in life is to pleasure men.

And we were slowly making progress, until dancer/entertainer Zodwa Wabantu said it was fine that she was groped by randy, strange men because they were her "fans" who had attended her show.

Ordinarily, I would not have a problem with what Zodwa decides to do with her body but she used her platform to send a wrong message to a broken society where women get raped and die daily at the hands of men.

When police minister Bheki Cele released crime statistics in September last year in parliament, he said rape was the highest on the list of sexual offences.

Police recorded a whopping 40,035 cases of rape nationally. Cele said on an average 110 incidents of rape were reported daily.

According to police spokesperson Maj-Gen Sally de Beer, who spoke to Africa Check in 2017, between April and December 2016 police recorded 1,713 cases of femicide.

That works out to a woman being killed every four hours in SA.