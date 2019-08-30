Ayanda Jiya on Mzansi RnB: Not everyone has to be Beyoncé

"When I first released music, my sound was still foreign to South Africa. Many thought that my music was Kelly Rowland or something. They didn't believe that it could be a South African artist. I feel like I wasn't really appreciated back then, maybe I was ahead of my time. The same with RnB, it has always been around but not really recognised. It has changed though"

She said the issue was that so often people wanted to be Beyoncé, rather than show what makes them unique.

"It is okay to be different. You don't have to be like the big stars. Not everyone has to be Beyoncé. I know that we all look in the same direction and see it the path to success but there is a freedom in doing what you want on your own terms."

Ayanda says she has tried to be true to herself in her music and show her struggles, warts and all.

"I want to show everyone that I go through challenges and that I am a human first. I come with my imperfections and have risen above them."