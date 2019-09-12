Chad da Don reflects on horror car crash: I realise what life means now

It's been two years since fans feared the worst after reports of Chad da Don being involved in a horror car crash and the star says his life has never been the same since.

Chad was travelling alone in his tour bus when he temporarily lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

The star's ribs were damaged and he was rushed to hospital.

Speaking about the incident this week, he told Afternoon Express's Jeannie D that his life changed after that moment and he believes he was saved because he has a bigger purpose.