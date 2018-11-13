Pic of The Day

7 snaps of Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don serving that sauce

By Jessica Levitt - 13 November 2018 - 09:17
Chad da Don and Kelly Khumalo.
Image: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don got speculation rolling about the status of the relationship after posting loved-up snaps from the music video of their song‚ Dance Comigo.

Some thought the pair were pulling a major pr stunt as they posted snaps of themselves looking cosy after the video was done and dusted. But if it's a stunt‚ the couple are really giving it gas‚ because weeks later‚ they're always side-by-side.

Kelly and Chad recently celebrated her birthday with a romantic getaway and often refer to each other as king and queen.

Whether it's a stunt or not‚ Kelly and Chad are serving the sauce. In abundance.

TshisaLIVE made several attempts to get comment from Kelly.

View this post on Instagram

#Awuboni?❤️

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

View this post on Instagram

All I need in this life of sin ...is me and my ???👁❤️

A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on

View this post on Instagram

Smile through the B.S 👑😉

A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on

