SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo & Chad Da Don sex it up in new music video

By Jessica Levitt - 19 October 2018 - 09:19
Chad Da Don and Kelly Khumalo gave fans a taste of a new music video where things get heated.
Image: Chad Da Don Instagram

Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don have released images from Kelly's music video for Dance Comigo and, boy, it is flames.

Chad, who is wearing a pair of black pants with no shirt, shows off his abs and impressive array of tattoos. He is holding Kelly real tight in a series of snaps the pair posted online.

And then there's the locking of lips, which got fans all hyped up. The video of the kiss got over 47,000 views alone.

If this is just a preview then, hot damn, we can't wait for the video.

