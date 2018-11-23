Kelly Khumalo labels Move! magazine cover line 'racist'
Kelly Khumalo is spitting fire over a Move! magazine cover line about her relationship with rapper Chad da Don‚ claiming it is "racist".
The songstress has been making headlines ever since she and Chad started flaunting their whirlwind romance on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday‚ Kelly shared a screenshot of the publication's latest cover.
The cover line reads: "From shooting a music video to falling in love? Singer hasn't given up on love and has a new man...Kelly Khumalo madly in love with umlungu."
Kelly did not mince her words when she slammed the publication.
"I can’t help but feel this headline is very racist‚ who still sees colour in this day and age? It could have ended with Kelly finds love but no you dirty mother f**kers had to take it that far!"
The songstress "warned" the publication that she was planned some sort of action.
"I warned but you didn't listen‚ I’m so coming for u even for the old sh*t you’ve written!"
This publication reached out to Move! magazine's editor for comment‚ however this was not received by the time of publishing this article.
For years Kelly has been subjected to cyberbullying over her love life and she is evidently gatvol.
Ever since it emerged that she and Chad are an item trolls have "warned" the rapper that his life was doomed and even started the #RIPChad hashtag.
Trolls blame Kelly for the ill-fate of the men she's dated.
But Kelly is determined not to let anything take away from this journey.
On Feather Awards red carpet Kelly told TshisaLIVE that she and Chad "love each other".
"Whuuu... nithanda izindaba but all I can say is we are very happy and we are here together and we love each other‚" she said.