Taking to Instagram on Thursday‚ Kelly shared a screenshot of the publication's latest cover.

The cover line reads: "From shooting a music video to falling in love? Singer hasn't given up on love and has a new man...Kelly Khumalo madly in love with umlungu."

Kelly did not mince her words when she slammed the publication.

"I can’t help but feel this headline is very racist‚ who still sees colour in this day and age? It could have ended with Kelly finds love but no you dirty mother f**kers had to take it that far!"

The songstress "warned" the publication that she was planned some sort of action.

"I warned but you didn't listen‚ I’m so coming for u even for the old sh*t you’ve written!"