Dineo Ranaka please 'pay up', says booking manager

"Pay me my money, Dineo Ranaka."

That's the tune that booking manager Palesa Molemela has been singing for almost a year about R22,000 allegedly owed to her by the Metro FM personality over services rendered.

Molemela's endless battle to have Ranaka foot the bill has even resulted in her lawyers serving the reality TV star with a letter of demand last September, which Sowetan has seen. But nine months later, Molemela has still not received a cent.

According to Molemela, she worked with Ranaka between October 2017 and August 2018 as a booking manager and administrator with a partly written and oral agreement that she will receive 20% on all of Ranaka's bookings.

Initially the agreement ran smoothly with clients paying money into Molemela's account, then subtracting her 20% and depositing the rest into Ranaka's account.