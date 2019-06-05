Dineo Ranaka on DJ backlash: I'm not going to reduce myself to make other people comfortable

Dineo Ranaka has hit back at those who criticised her decision to become a club DJ, explaining that she is not going to compromise herself to make others feel better about themselves.

The star's DJ skills have been a topic of conversation ever since a video of her behind the decks went viral earlier this year.

She was mocked by social media users who suggested that she should go back to the drawing board or stick to radio presenting after her set failed to impress.

But speaking to True Love magazine recently, Dineo said that she went from learning how to DJ to getting gigs in a matter of weeks, something she thinks rubbed some people up the wrong way.

"I understand why I came under attack, because some people have been doing this for a long time but lack the platforms to sell themselves. Yet, I’m out here telling people that I learnt how to DJ in two weeks. I’m not going to reduce myself just to make other people feel comfortable."