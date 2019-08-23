Over 200 pupils sent home after school hostel protest turns nasty

Four days after academic activities were suspended at Onkgopotse Tiro Combined School, near Mafikeng, pupils who staged a protest over renovations of school buildings were shown the door by the school's governing body.

A "full scale protest" began on Monday as pupils disrupted teaching and learning activities, burnt tyres at the school gate and boycotted classes, according to the North West education department.

Department spokesperson Ellias Malindi said the pupils had concerns about the poor condition of the buses which transported them to school, and called for teachers to be evicted from the teachers' quarters (houses) so that learners could occupy them.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela slammed the protest, and the behaviour of the children.

“I am really disappointed and dismayed by the disrespectful behaviour displayed by our learners. I condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms" said Matsemela.

Matsemela said the concerns raised by the pupils were "totally irrelevant and misguided" because other accommodation and transport had already been arranged.