Homemade beer, drugs, cellphones, cash found in raid on Durban's Westville prison
A night raid on inmates at Durban’s Westville prison saw officials confiscating 427 illegal items on Wednesday.
Among the contraband was a 25-litre drum of “home beer”, and two two-litre bottles of the same alcohol.
A list of the seized items was shared by a prison official to TimesLIVE.
It showed that three “sharpened objects” were discovered. However, mobile devices and accessories, as well as drugs, made up the bulk of the contraband.
More than 400 contraband items seized during raids at Westville prison in Durban last night. Cellphones, drugs and even a 25l drum of ‘home beer’ among the items found. pic.twitter.com/DRPoQMGRMi— Matthew Savides (@matthewsavides) August 8, 2019
A total of 118 SIM cards were seized, along with 43 phone chargers and 54 cellphones.
According to the list, the following drugs and drug-related items were discovered:
- 98 whoonga capsules;
- 47 Mandrax tablets;
- 43 dagga slopes;
- 3 bank bags of dagga; and
- 15 dagga pipes.
Cash of R332 was also found on the inmates.