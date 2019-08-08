South Africa

Homemade beer, drugs, cellphones, cash found in raid on Durban's Westville prison

By MATTHEW SAVIDES - 08 August 2019 - 10:06
Durban's Westville prison.
Durban's Westville prison.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Tebogo Letsie

A night raid on inmates at Durban’s Westville prison saw officials confiscating 427 illegal items on Wednesday.

Among the contraband was a 25-litre drum of “home beer”, and two two-litre bottles of the same alcohol.

A list of the seized items was shared by a prison official to TimesLIVE.

It showed that three “sharpened objects” were discovered. However, mobile devices and accessories, as well as drugs, made up the bulk of the contraband.

A total of 118 SIM cards were seized, along with 43 phone chargers and 54 cellphones.

According to the list, the following drugs and drug-related items were discovered:

- 98 whoonga capsules;

- 47 Mandrax tablets;

- 43 dagga slopes;

- 3 bank bags of dagga; and

- 15 dagga pipes.

Cash of R332 was also found on the inmates.

Durban prison boss suspended over alleged cocaine party

A senior manager for corporate services at Durban's Westville prison‚ Dunraj Mohan‚ has been suspended following two viral videos which emerged last ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Westville inmates have a 'cocaine party' in prison

A number of inmates have been moved to a maximum secure facility following the emergence of two videos from Durban's Westville Prison, one of which ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X