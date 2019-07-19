Lebo M on Beyoncé in The Lion King: She is spectacular as Nala

All eyes are on the highly anticipated remake of The Lion King film as it launches globally on Friday.

While much of the attention has been thrust on Beyoncé and her role in the soundtrack for the film, music producer Lebo M said that he is looking forward to the surprise element of her role playing Nala.

"She is so spectacular as Nala. I shy away from Lebo M and Beyoncé. She's a mega-star, I appreciate that. But what she brings as Nala is spectacular," he said on eNCA.

Bey voices Nala in the Disney remake and while referring to the big names working on the film and its soundtrack, Lebo M said that "the bigger they are the more humble they are".