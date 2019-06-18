Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments, watches for spread

Health workers have got the all-clear to use three experimental Ebola treatments in Uganda, a week after the deadly disease spread over the border from Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on Tuesday.

Two people who had travelled from Congo died in Uganda last week, the World Health Organization said. A three-year-old boy who was sent back to Congo after testing positive for the disease died at the weekend, Congo's health ministry said.

At least another 1,411 people have died in Congo since August in the second worst outbreak of the disease on record.

"Happy to inform you all that we got clearance from both Uganda National Council for Science and Technology and National Drug Authority to bring in the Therapeutic treatment for #Ebola patients in the country," Uganda's Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, said on Twitter.

The treatments approved for shipment to Uganda were Mapp Biopharmaceutical's ZMapp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's Regeneron and Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences , said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic.