'Jub-Jub owes me money'

A Johannesburg social media administrator has accused hip-hop star Molemo "Jub-Jub" Maarohanye and his team of owing him money for services rendered.

Joseph Maramba has been managing Maarohanye's social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for four months.

According to a verbal agreement he had with Maarohanye and his manager/wife Angela Maarohanye, Maramba was supposed to earn R8000 per month. He said after working for the star for four months, he was owed R32000.

Maramba's job included going to events with Maarohanye where he took photos and posted them on social media.

He said after a month, he was told by Angela that their account had issues.

"Angie [Angela] told me that they suspect someone had defrauded them and they were fixing the matter with the bank. I told them I needed money to pay rent, and they asked me how much I needed. They ended up giving me R2000 and they never paid again."