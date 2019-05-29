Community raises funds to support suspects in mob killings

A Limpopo community has raised money for bail for 11 villagers accused of killing three men suspected of house robberies in the area. They have also raised funds to transport villagers to the Bolobedu magistrate's court where the 11 will appear on Thursday.

Lismond Morasehla, 35, Kamogelo Sekgobela,17, and Tshepo Maukwe,27, were stoned to death by a mob who allegedly accused them of being responsible for the spate of house robberies in Ga-Wally village, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.

Chief Erick Modika told Sowetan that the community had raised money and managed to secure 10 minibuses to ferry the villagers when 11 accused, who include a 15-year-old and women, appear.

“Several organisations donated the money because we want to see our children back home. We will also be having a meeting before we go to court to make sure that no-one is going to misbehave during the proceeding. The community is fed up with crime and people have abandoned their homes because of the rampant crime,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the community had invaded the Kgapane police station in packed minibuses demanding the release of the suspects on Tuesday.