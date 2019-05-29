Community raises funds to support suspects in mob killings
A Limpopo community has raised money for bail for 11 villagers accused of killing three men suspected of house robberies in the area. They have also raised funds to transport villagers to the Bolobedu magistrate's court where the 11 will appear on Thursday.
Lismond Morasehla, 35, Kamogelo Sekgobela,17, and Tshepo Maukwe,27, were stoned to death by a mob who allegedly accused them of being responsible for the spate of house robberies in Ga-Wally village, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.
Chief Erick Modika told Sowetan that the community had raised money and managed to secure 10 minibuses to ferry the villagers when 11 accused, who include a 15-year-old and women, appear.
“Several organisations donated the money because we want to see our children back home. We will also be having a meeting before we go to court to make sure that no-one is going to misbehave during the proceeding. The community is fed up with crime and people have abandoned their homes because of the rampant crime,” he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the community had invaded the Kgapane police station in packed minibuses demanding the release of the suspects on Tuesday.
“They said they wanted police to release their people with immediate effect. And we see that as intimidation of the police [to stop them] from doing their work.
"If the case is opened and police are investigating everyone must allow the process to take place,” he said.
Mojapelo added that they were aware the community had mobilised people to go to the court on Thursday.
“We want to assure everyone that as police we ready for any eventualities and will beef up security at court,” he said.
He said the suspects, aged between 15 and 42, were arrested at Mawa, next to Ga-Wally village in the Mokwakwaila policing area, outside Tzaneen.
“ The arrests were effected in the early hours on Tuesday. The arrested suspects include seven men and four women. One of the suspects is the owner of the local tavern. The police confiscated a bakkie that was allegedly used to transport some of community members to the scene where the killing took place,” said Mojapelo.