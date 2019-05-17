Quartet come into their own with hit

Zero12 Finest has stumbled upon a hit with Baby Are You Coming. With it, they hope to prove to the world that the home of Amapiano sound is Pretoria where they hail from.

The four-piece band made up of vocalists Edgar Sebola and Lindiwe Molopyane and DJs Bongani Hlongwane and Mongezi Chabangu is fast climbing the charts and making all the right noises with the hit track.

The new age band was birthed on Facebook after forces worked in their favour and brought them together after Sebola posted a video of himself singing the incomplete song for which he needed a female voice. And so Molopyane, 19, came into the picture. She had known Sebola through his cousin and seeing him at parties.

Molopyane, who goes by the monicker MaLindi, is a second-year public administration student who says she has always been an entertainer. Her strong point was dancing, but now finds herself as the lead vocalist of the quartet.

"My family is proud and so happy for me, but my mother wants me to finish my studies."