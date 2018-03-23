After months of keeping their whirlwind romance away from the spotlight‚ Sophie Ndaba and her hubby‚ Max Lichaba gave the nation a glimpse into why they're so besotted with each other.

It has been reported that the lovebirds eloped to Italy late last year where they took their vows.

For the first time since speculation around their relationship status first emerged‚ Sophie confirmed she was a taken woman during an interview on Trending SA in February.

And‚ while we've all been waiting to see loved-up snaps...#dololo.

That was until Sophie and Max appeared on Top Billing a few weeks ago‚ and in case you missed it‚ a video of that episode has been loaded onto YouTube.

In the video Sophie and Max open up about how they first met‚ and how Max asked the actress out several times but she shut him down.

They also look completely besotted and cute together.