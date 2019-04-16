J Molley finally sees the light

Young musician Jesse "J Molley" Mollett, known for fighting depression and anxiety through music, is ready to produce happy songs.

The 20-year-old mental illness advocate from Centurion, said he was currently working on a music project that will reflect on his life in a different light.

Like the late American rapper Xxxtentacion, J Molley likes questioning the darker side of life. He would rather talk about hell than heaven and in some of his songs, like Lighting, he keeps reminding people that they will one day die.

His other song Cold, talks about the cold heart of his girlfriend.

He released two EPs under his name called Dreams Money Can Buy and the latest being Leader of the Wave.

Feeling the pressure of life, he tattooed "$lave" under his left eye that compliments the "wake up" tattoo on his neck.

"The slave tattoo is surrounded by the idea that everyone is spending their whole lives consumed in a system; you're born, forced to go to school and then you go to university, you get married, you have kids and then you die. Then your kids follow the same system.