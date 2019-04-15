AKA tops the bill for first Africa Connect Music Festival

Award-winning rapper AKA will headline the inaugural Africa Connect Music Festival on May 4 in Randfontein on the West Rand.

According to festival organisers, the purpose of hosting the festival is to encourage African unity and tolerance among people following the recent string of xenophobic attacks.

The inaugural event will be held at Plot 176 Lazar Avenue and is staged as part of Africa Month celebrations.

Festival publicist Zakhele Shiba said the event will be a celebration of African cultural exchange through music, food and lifestyle.

“Randfontein is a perfect venue because it has many mines where the labour consists of people who come from countries such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique, among others.

“Two artists from each country will be invited to perform and before each performance, their national anthems will be played. Fans will raise flags from their countries as a sign of appreciation.”

The line-up includes Enzo Ishall, Killer T and Soul Jah Love (all from Zimbabwe), Vee Mampeezy (Botswana), Swazi Boyz (eSwatini), Ziqo (Mozambique), Leomile (Lesotho), Nu Era, and Biblos from South Africa.