Villagers spoilt for choice as new resorts pop up

Well-maintained swimming pools, manicured gardens and thatched lapas - complete with high walls - lie in the heart of several dusty villages in and around Bolobedu, in Limpopo.

These attractions have become a force to be reckoned with in a region that is known for its rich agricultural land, abundance of wildlife, rocky mountains, huge forests and as the home of the Rain Queen, Queen Modjadji, and the Balobedu people. People who grew up here could only swim in crocodile-

infested dams, streams and rivers.

This was a way of life until a few years ago when entrepreneurs ventured into the business of developing recreational centres.