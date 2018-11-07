SA fashion in spotlight

South African fashion is under the spotlight as the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocca) premieres a new fashion exhibition titled "21 Years: Making Histories with South African Fashion Week".

The exhibition, in Cape Town, will feature 21 ensembles from 21 designers, spanning different styles, multiple collections and various seasons showcasing a micro-

history of local fashion.

The exhibition follows the story of the first fashion week launched in Africa, South African Fashion Week (SAFW), founded by Lucilla Booyzen in 1997.

Visitors will get an intimate look of the works of popular fashion designers such as Black Coffee, Ephymol, House of Ole, Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, Marianne Fassler, Naked Ape, Rich Mnisi, Clive Rundle, Amanda Laird Cherry and Loxion Kulca, alongside young designers like Sindiso Khumalo, Thebe Magugu and Selfi.