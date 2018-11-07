SA fashion in spotlight
South African fashion is under the spotlight as the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocca) premieres a new fashion exhibition titled "21 Years: Making Histories with South African Fashion Week".
The exhibition, in Cape Town, will feature 21 ensembles from 21 designers, spanning different styles, multiple collections and various seasons showcasing a micro-
history of local fashion.
The exhibition follows the story of the first fashion week launched in Africa, South African Fashion Week (SAFW), founded by Lucilla Booyzen in 1997.
Visitors will get an intimate look of the works of popular fashion designers such as Black Coffee, Ephymol, House of Ole, Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, Marianne Fassler, Naked Ape, Rich Mnisi, Clive Rundle, Amanda Laird Cherry and Loxion Kulca, alongside young designers like Sindiso Khumalo, Thebe Magugu and Selfi.
This presentation of the exhibition is organised by Erica de Greef, senior curator at Zeitz Mocca, assisted by Lesiba Mabitsela and Githan Coopoo.
Ephymol commented: "It's the biggest achievement to be recognised at that level ... given our history where we didn't have opportunities like this."
De Greef commented: "Much like art, fashion has the capacity to reflect the broader political, cultural, technological and creative transformation in post-apartheid South Africa."
From November 14 to January 7 2019, the exhibition will occupy two gallery spaces of the museum.