Why are we appalled when the 'other woman' is a man?

"The other woman" is an unmistakable concept.

We all understand the implications of the history, existence or possibility of there being another woman in our cushy relationships.

The other woman rattled our homes, awakened our insecurities and headlined our prayers in the war-room.

We have even dedicated lectures at prenuptial counselling sessions where an entire community of women focuses on arming the bride with coping mechanisms and ways of protecting herself.

But ladies, we are too late in the century to still be assuming that the only likelihood is that our loved ones will cheat with a woman.

In fact, the phrase "the other woman" is outdated and is reflective of our exclusionary view of relationships, boarding on homophobia. Yes, homophobia!